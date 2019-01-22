Wonder what the stars will be sipping on at the 2019 Governors Ball following the Academy Awards? Tequila!

Tequila Don Julio signature cocktails will be served at the 2019 Oscars Governors Ball, and the stunning creations from mixologist Charles Joly, sound absolutely divine!

Want to make the drinks at home? We’ve got the recipes below so you can sip like a star!

COLOMBA

Ingredients:

1 1/4 ounces Tequila Don Julio Blanco

¼ ounce Port

1/4 ounce Sweet Vermouth

3/4 ounce Sparkling Wine (dry, simple like a Prosecco)

1/2 ounce Blood Orange Juice

1/2 ounce Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 ounce Honey Syrup (1 part honey, 1 part water), adjust to taste

3/4 ounce Water

Preparation:

1. Chill and combine all ingredients, adding the sparkling wine just prior to bottling or serving.

2. Serve chilled pre-bottled or a la minute in the glass of your choice.

ROSELLA

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1/2 ounce Bianco Vermouth

3/4 ounce Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2 ounce Simple Syrup

5 drops Scrappy’s Lavender Bitters

1 1/2 ounces Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Hibiscus Flower

Preparation:

Combine Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Bianco Vermouth, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup and Scrappy’s Lavender Bitters in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well.

Strain into a flute over a hibiscus flower.

Top with Fever Tree Ginger Beer.