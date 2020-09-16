2020 ACM Awards: Full Winners List

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards took over multiple venues in Nashville for one of Country music’s hottest nights. The event, which was delayed five months due to the global pandemic, saw Miranda Lambert continue her status as the artist with the most ACM awards with a record 35th win. Old Dominion and Luke Combs picked up 2 wins while CarrierUnderwood and Thomas Rhett tied for the night’s big honor, Entertainer of the Year.

See the full list of winners below:

Entertainer of the Year

🏆 Carrie Underwood

Eric Church

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

🏆 Thomas Rhett

Male Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Dierks Bentley

Keith Urban

🏆 Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Female Artist of the Year

Carrie Underwood

Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini

🏆 Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

🏆 Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

🏆 Old Dominion

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Caylee Hammack

Gabby Barrett

Ingrid Andress

Lindsay Ell

🏆 Tenille Townes

New Male Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Jordan Davis

Morgan Wallen

🏆 Riley Green

Russell Dickerson

Album of the Year

“Center Point Road” / Thomas Rhett

“GIRL” / Maren Morris

“Heartache Medication” / Jon Pardi

🏆”What You See Is What You Get” / Luke Combs

“Wildcard” / Miranda Lambert

Single of the Year

🏆 “God’s Country” / Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” / Old Dominion

“Rainbow” / Kacey Musgraves

“Rumor” / Lee Brice

“What If I Never Get Over You” / Lady A

Song of the Year

“10,000 Hours” / Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” / Ashley McBryde

“God’s Country” / Blake Shelton

🏆 “One Man Band” / Old Dominion

“Some Of It” / Eric Church

Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours” / Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

“God’s Country” / Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” / Old Dominion

🏆 “Remember You Young” / Thomas Rhett

“Sugar Coat” / Little Big Town

Music Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours” / Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

“Dive Bar” / Garth Brooks featuring Blake Shelton

🏆 “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” / Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Towers, Caylee Hammack, Elle King

“Old Town Road” / Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens In A Small Town” / Brantley Gilbert featuring Lindsay Ell

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

🏆 Hillary Lindsey

Josh Osborne

Michael Hardy

Shane McAnally