2020 ACM Awards: Full Winners List

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards took over multiple venues in Nashville for one of Country music’s hottest nights. The event, which was delayed five months due to the global pandemic, saw Miranda Lambert continue her status as the artist with the most ACM awards with a record 35th win. Old Dominion and Luke Combs picked up 2 wins while CarrierUnderwood and Thomas Rhett tied for the night’s big honor, Entertainer of the Year.
See the full list of winners below:
Entertainer of the Year
🏆 Carrie Underwood
Eric Church
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
🏆 Thomas Rhett
Male Artist of the Year
Chris Stapleton
Dierks Bentley
Keith Urban
🏆 Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Female Artist of the Year
Carrie Underwood
Kacey Musgraves
Kelsea Ballerini
🏆 Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
🏆 Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
🏆 Old Dominion
The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
Caylee Hammack
Gabby Barrett
Ingrid Andress
Lindsay Ell
🏆 Tenille Townes
New Male Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Jordan Davis
Morgan Wallen
🏆 Riley Green
Russell Dickerson
Album of the Year
“Center Point Road” / Thomas Rhett
“GIRL” / Maren Morris
“Heartache Medication” / Jon Pardi
🏆”What You See Is What You Get” / Luke Combs
“Wildcard” / Miranda Lambert
Single of the Year
🏆 “God’s Country” / Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” / Old Dominion
“Rainbow” / Kacey Musgraves
“Rumor” / Lee Brice
“What If I Never Get Over You” / Lady A
Song of the Year
“10,000 Hours” / Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” / Ashley McBryde
“God’s Country” / Blake Shelton
🏆 “One Man Band” / Old Dominion
“Some Of It” / Eric Church
Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours” / Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
“God’s Country” / Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” / Old Dominion
🏆 “Remember You Young” / Thomas Rhett
“Sugar Coat” / Little Big Town
Music Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours” / Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
“Dive Bar” / Garth Brooks featuring Blake Shelton
🏆 “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” / Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Towers, Caylee Hammack, Elle King
“Old Town Road” / Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens In A Small Town” / Brantley Gilbert featuring Lindsay Ell
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
🏆 Hillary Lindsey
Josh Osborne
Michael Hardy
Shane McAnally