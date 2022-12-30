2023 Wellness Kickoff: Shop Self Care Products For Your Best Year Yet

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
The days between Christmas and leading up to the new year can be a hazy time of days off, seeing friends and family, exchanging unwanted presents, and asking yourself, “Wait, what day is it?” And then before you know it, New Year’s Eve is upon us and we haven’t had any time to plan and set goals for the new year.
While many people like to see the new year as a time to set major, life-changing resolutions, this time can also be seen as a chance to take stock and think about what habits you want to bring with you into the new year, and where you might like to make some smaller changes.
Wherever you fall on this spectrum, we want to make sure you’re set up to be the best version of yourself, whatever that looks like for you. Maybe you want to be more intentional with your time in the new year, or maybe you want to take better care of yourself physically. Or maybe this is the year you want to focus on your mental health, leading to a happier and healthier lifestyle.
Whatever your goals are for 2023, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite wellness products to help you get there. With day planners, skincare products, and even relaxation and crystal intention kits, you’re sure to find the perfect thing to ring in the new year with intention.
Flora Dahlia Lifeplanner
by Erin Condren$59.00
Metallic Sweet Surrender LifePlanner
by Erin Condren$47.20
ScentSationals Diffuser
by clickhere2shop$45.35
Pampas Oil Diffuser
by Target$19.99
Reed Diffuser
by Dermstore$58.00
Prosage Nano Massager Gun
by Teleshop$79.99
Percussion Massager With Heat
by Target$34.99
Shiatsu Elite Foot Massager With Heat
by Target$64.99
Jade Sculpty Heart
by Dermstore$32.00
Beauty Lifter – Vibrating T Bar
by Dermstore$58.00
Body Detox Skin Brush
by Dermstore$45.00
Face Sculptor
by Dermstore$69.00
Pink Liquid Cryocicles
by Dermstore$49.99
Super-Cryo Duo Massaging Orbs
by Dermstore$59.00
Wrinklit Heart LED Mask
by Dermstore$99.00
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Microcurrent
by SolaWave$149.00
Bala Bangles
by Bala$50.00
Bala Bars
by Bala$55.00
Bala Balance Blocks
by Bala$45.00
Crystal Intention Set
by REISFIELDS$25.00
Rose Quartz Keychain Talisman
by moon and jai$15.00
Abundance Ritual Kit with Jade
by moon and jai$29.00
Deluxe Noir Bath And Body Kit With 24 Karate Gold Bath Bombs – Relaxing Spa Bag
by Lovery$52.81
