24-Year-Old L.A. Model Dies After Being Drugged And Left At Hospital (Reports)

L.A. model Christy Giles has died after being left at a hospital in California on Saturday night.

According to a GoFundMe, Christy and her friend, designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, were drugged and left for dead outside of two different hospitals after a night out with friends.

The LAPD told ABC7 that a preliminary investigation revealed a possible overdose turned fatal, but the 24-year-old’s husband, Jan Cilliers, believes there is foul play involved.

“On Saturday November 13th Christy & her friend Hilda were allegedly drugged. Twelve hours later three men in an all black, masked in bandanas; with license plates removed, dropped Christy off on the sidewalk of a hospital. Christy was already lifeless and pronounced dead at the scene,” fundraiser organizers Carly Amos and Jan Cilliers wrote.

According to multiple published reports, two hours after Christy was dumped at the hospital, the same vehicle reportedly dropped Hilda off at a different medical facility where she is in critical condition.

“Hilda currently remains on life support with no brain activity with little possibility of recovery,” Carly and Jan said.

ABC7 reports that a friend who went home early claimed the pair met some men at a party and ended up at a West L.A. apartment.

“I’ve got all the messages that she exchanged with anybody else that night and she was texting Marcela, the girl she was with, at 5:30 saying let’s get out of here with the wide-eyed emoji,” Jan told ABC7.

Carly and Jan say they have had other women come forward with similar stories in the area and are hoping to find justice. The GoFundMe has raised nearly $85,000 as of Wednesday evening.

“We appreciate any donations that will provide the resources needed in order to put a concrete case together to bring justice for both of these beautiful, innocent young women who are no longer with us. Moreover, to protect every other female out there who has been or could be grossly affected in a similar way,” the fundraiser page says.

Access Hollywood has reached out to the LAPD for comment.