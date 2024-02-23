3 University Of Wyoming Swimmers Killed In Car Crash That Injured 2 Other Students

The University of Wyoming community is mourning a devastating loss.

Three students on the school’s swimming and diving team were killed in a car crash earlier this week, Access Hollywood has learned. A statement on the UW website confirmed the deaths, revealing that Charlie Clark, 19, Carson Muir, 18, and Luke Slabber, 21, passed away after a single-vehicle collision near the Wyoming-Colorado border on Feb. 22.

Keep Their Families, Friends and Teammates in Your Hearts | https://t.co/bN89Xto9v4 pic.twitter.com/sduvpCfV3Y — Wyoming Athletics (@wyoathletics) February 23, 2024

Two other teammates suffered non-life-threatening in the accident, the school said.

Clark was a psychology major from Las Vegas, while Muir hailed from Alabama and studied animal and veterinary sciences, and Slabber, from Cape Town, South Africa, majored in construction management.

Authorities reportedly said the students’ car rolled multiple times after veering off the shoulder of a local highway.

The university’s athletics director Tom Burman spoke out on the tragedy and noted that emotional support will be offered to those seeking help in their grieving process.

“My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends,” Burman’s statement read. “It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need.”

The sad news comes just days after the death of Army ROTC student Sabrina Geller, whose memorial service took place the same day as the fatal crash.