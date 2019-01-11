Normani is having her breakout moment and Sam Smith is here for the comeback!
On Friday, the musical pair released a new single, “Dancing With A Stranger” and we just added it to the top of our most-played list!
There’s so much to love about this musical matchup, but we narrowed it down to five, starting with…
- Sam Smith and Normani’s soulful vibe. I mean come on. These two have some serious pipes! And their voices melt together like butter on toast.
- It’s the perfect breakup jam. If you are going through a tough split, these lyrics will really speak to you.
- The song has major dance party potential. Need to blow off some steam on the dance floor? This is the song for you.
- It could also could be a perfect sing along tune. On a road trip? Driving to work? It really works for any chill moment.
- A music video IS coming! The artists have confirmed that a music video will accompany the single, Rolling Stone reports. But for now, you can find the official audio on YouTube.
“Dancing With A Stranger” is available for your listening pleasure on most streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music.
Listen to the full track below:
Happy listening!
