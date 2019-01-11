Normani is having her breakout moment and Sam Smith is here for the comeback!

On Friday, the musical pair released a new single, “Dancing With A Stranger” and we just added it to the top of our most-played list!

There’s so much to love about this musical matchup, but we narrowed it down to five, starting with…

Sam Smith and Normani’s soulful vibe. I mean come on. These two have some serious pipes! And their voices melt together like butter on toast. It’s the perfect breakup jam. If you are going through a tough split, these lyrics will really speak to you. The song has major dance party potential. Need to blow off some steam on the dance floor? This is the song for you. It could also could be a perfect sing along tune. On a road trip? Driving to work? It really works for any chill moment. A music video IS coming! The artists have confirmed that a music video will accompany the single, Rolling Stone reports. But for now, you can find the official audio on YouTube.

“Dancing With A Stranger” is available for your listening pleasure on most streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music.

Listen to the full track below:

Happy listening!