Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share Private Pics With Baby Sussex On Their Instagram From Fashion Photographer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby boy is already getting the A-list treatment! The happy couple shared several additional photos from their morning photo call on Wednesday on their Instagram account Sussex Royal, but this time from fashion photographer Chris Allerton. The duo shared three special photos: one where they are walking through the doors of Windsor and two black and white photos.

In the two black and white photos, you can truly see the intimate moments being shared between mother, son, and dad. Meghan is staring sweetly down at her son as he is cradled in Prince Harry’s arms. IN another, they they are walking side by side and Meghan has her hand wrapped around Prince Harry’s back as they walk together as a family of three.

They captioned the series of snaps, “Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago.”

The duo then credited Chris Allerton for all the photos. Allerton has previously photographed A-list celebrities like Emma Watson and Nacho Figueras and has also taken many high-fashion photos. The photos appear to have been taken in a private moment before or after their official photo call with pool photographers.

The duo’s latest pics are also reminiscent of their engagement photos, which were also partially taken on black and white film. And on black and white film

The parents are expected to announce the name of their baby boy soon.

