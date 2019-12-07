Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Pack On The PDA While Out In New York City

JRod is going strong!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were out and about in New York City on Dec. 6, 2019.

And they were photographed packing on the PDA outside of Rockefeller Center.

JLo looked stunning in over-the-knee boots and a printed coat that she paired with long, flowing, slightly-curled locks.

Her boo looked dapper in a pinstripe coat and shiny black shoes.

Their loved up night out comes ahead of the “On The Floor” singer’s scheduled return to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

This will mark the “Hustler” star’s third appearance on “SNL,” she was previously on the show back in 2001 and 2010.

DaBaby is set to serve as the musical guest this weekend.

The “Papi” singer gave fans a sneak peek at what was going on during rehearsals, sharing a video on her Instagram of behind-the-scenes footage.

“A little BTS from my week, rehearsing at SNL,” the caption reads.

Are you excited to see JLO on “SNL”?

— Stephanie Swaim