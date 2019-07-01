66-Year-Old Grandpa Will Meet Lady Gaga After Being Surprised with Concert Tickets

Grandparents are so sweet!

After granddaughter, Whitney, shared a heartwarming video of her 66-year-old grandpa, Jim, getting surprised with tickets to go see Lady Gaga in Las Vegas next year, the festivities won’t be ending with just a show.

“MY GRANDPAS FACE WHEN HE FOUND OUT WE WERE SEEING LADY GAGA I CANT HES SO PURE HE LOVES HER SO MUCH,” she wrote.

Apparently, adorable Grandpa Jim is quite the Little Monster! Whitney, who posted the video revealed how the surprise came to be.

“My grandma Mary-Beth and I set up the surprise. We wanted to see her in October since my 21st birthday is in late September, but we were too late and couldn’t afford any of the available tickets,” she told Access. ” So we were only able to get tickets when I saw that she added 2020 dates!”

Since her tweet has gone viral, it seems like the fam is going to get the royal Vegas treatment.

“After everything has blown up, the Park MGM has offered us flight, hotel, and meet and greet accommodations for an October show,” Whitney revealed.

In the video, which has nearly 5 million views already, Grandpa Jim is asked, “I need to know if you have anything on your calendar for May 7th of next year?”

“I’m booked all day,” he replies.

“Well how about the evening? Are you booked in the evening at 8pm?” he’s asked.

“No, I think I’m open,” Jim responds.

Then Jim has the best reaction when he’s asked, “Would you like to go to a concert maybe on that evening?” His jaw drops and he looks stunned!

“Gaga?!” he asks looking shell shocked. “Oh my gosh! I just got goosebumps!”

She also shared that Jim has been Gaga’s biggest fan for “years,” saying, “He can’t really remember what it was that drew him to her, he thinks it was a TV performance, but he’s loved her for YEARS now. He doesn’t really have much interest in other artists. Just Gaga!”

We’re hoping Whitney shares a video of Jim meeting Mother Monster!

— Stephanie Swaim