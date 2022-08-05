7 Brightly Colored Handbags To Complete Your Summer Look For Less Than $100

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.
When it comes to summer fashion, we like to live by the three B’s – bright, bold, and beach-ready. What better time to make a statement with eye-catching colors and flashy patterns?
One of the easiest ways to bring your outfit to the next level is by adding a trendy handbag.
We’ve created a list of our favorite purses in colors that are sure to make your summer outfits pop. Whether it’s a practical beach bag, a chic clutch, or a fashionable crossbody, there’s a perfect bag for every look.
And, at less than $100 each, these bags are the perfect “treat yourself” gift to take with you on your next beach vacation.
Aurelia
by Moda Luxe$65.00
Lucy – Velvet
by Urban Expressions$45.00
Rexha
by Urban Expressions$80.00
Rosie
by Urban Expressions$70.00
Carrie
$65.00
Bali
by Moda Luxe$90.00
Marguerite
by Moda Luxe$90.00
Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.