7 Brightly Colored Handbags To Complete Your Summer Look For Less Than $100

When it comes to summer fashion, we like to live by the three B’s – bright, bold, and beach-ready. What better time to make a statement with eye-catching colors and flashy patterns?

One of the easiest ways to bring your outfit to the next level is by adding a trendy handbag.

We’ve created a list of our favorite purses in colors that are sure to make your summer outfits pop. Whether it’s a practical beach bag, a chic clutch, or a fashionable crossbody, there’s a perfect bag for every look.

And, at less than $100 each, these bags are the perfect “treat yourself” gift to take with you on your next beach vacation.

Aurelia by Moda Luxe$65.00 Buy Now

Lucy – Velvet by Urban Expressions$45.00 Buy Now

Rexha by Urban Expressions$80.00 Buy Now

Rosie by Urban Expressions$70.00 Buy Now

Carrie $65.00 Buy Now

Bali by Moda Luxe$90.00 Buy Now