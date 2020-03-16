‘7th Heaven’ Star Lorenzo Brino Dies In Car Crash At 21

Lorenzo Brino, the actor who played Sam Camden on the hit WB show “7th Heaven” has passed away at just 21 years of age.

Bruno died in a car crash on March 9th in California at 3:05 AM while driving in his hometown of Yucaipa, California, according to the San Bernardino Coroner’s Office. The press release detailed what happened writing, that he “collided with a utility pole” while driving and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the incident. TMZ reports that he was the only one in the vehicle during the collision.

From 1999 to 2005, Brino and his brother Nikolas played twins David and Sam Camden on “7th Heaven.” The role was his only acting credit. The roles were originally shared by his quadruplet siblings but brother Lorenzo and Nikolas took over in the roles full time.

Lorenzo’s sister Mimi paid tribute to her late brother in an Instagram post writing, “To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say ‘gone but never forgotten.’ Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement.”

She continued her post with, “You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years. Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories. I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side. Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I’ll love you forever.”