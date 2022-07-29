9 Summer Essentials That Every Woman Needs

When summer finally comes around, we want everything to feel easy and breezy. That means not stressing about what to wear, whether it’s spending a day at the beach or having a night out on the town, or what to bring with you when you do it.

We’ve taken the stress out of planning and gathered a list of essentials that will have you ready to run out the door at a moment’s notice.

From skincare products, to beachwear, to perfectly flowy dresses, and even a bag to put it all in, these summer must-haves will let you spend less time stressing and more time basking in all the fun that summer has to offer.

Bombshell

by SLYK Shades$100.00

The Nantucket

by Andie$95.00

Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen

by Unsun Cosmetics$29.00

Scoop Neck Tiered Midi Dress

by White Mark$42.99

Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15

by Eleven by Venus Williams$19.00

Classic Slim Arctican

by Corkcicle$24.95

Lexi Maxi Dress

by White Mark$32.99

The Mykonos

by Andie$95.00

Cabana Tote

by Paravel$165.00

— Hayley Santaflorentina

