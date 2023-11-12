’90 Day Fiancé’: Anali Sees Clayton’s Apartment, Jasmine Accuses Gino Of Cheating

In this episode of “90 Day Fiancé” we picked things back up with Rob and Sophie. Last week she left his apartment and is super upset after she found some videos of another woman on his phone.

And now, Rob is feeling upset that she left him and is hoping she’ll give him another chance.

“The fact that this could be over that breaks my heart, man. I just wish she would talk to me. All I could hope for is that she would give me a chance to make it up to her,” Rob said.

As for Sophie, she is super upset about everything. She had a call with her mom to talk about what Rob did and her mom said she hates him, among some other choice words.

Next up we have Anali – who made the long trip from Peru to the states to see her love Clayton. And they had a loved up greeting at the airport and he even teared up!

They went to Clayton’s apartment, where he lives with his guinea pigs, dogs and has his mom living in his closet, and Anali wasn’t super impressed with the set up.

“I didn’t know Clayton’s mom lived in the closet. I pictured a small space, but not exactly the closet,” Anali said.

Ashley and Manuel have been going through a rollercoaster of emotions, from bickering to kissing and making up. She ended up bringing him to meet her friends and they expressed some concerns.

Manuel is a man who doesn’t appreciate feeling interrogated, and he stopped responding to her friends’ questions.

“I knew they were going to, they’re going to attack me. I knew it. In the moments when they weren’t listening to me, or they were ignoring me, the blood in my head was up to here. I don’t like that. The idea is to have friends, not enemies,” Manuel said.

They went to couples therapy to try to work out their issues, but Manuel wasn’t feeling it, and Ashley ended up getting even more angry at him.

Things are heating up with Nikki and Justin! After Nikki complaining the last few episodes of a lack of intimacy, the pair finally hooked up, but Nikki still had some complaints!

It seems like it’s deeper than just a physical issue for Nikki, who said she just wants to feel wanted and loved.

“Listen, I’ve dealt with feeling alone and rejected a large portion of my life, and I don’t like feeling that way. I like feeling secure. I like feeling sure, and for him to sound like he’s so unsure of being on the same page as me, it makes me upset,” Nikki said.

Later, Nikki met with a bunch of his friends and she opened up about her past, and was happy to see how supportive his friend group is of Justin.

“It’s definitely heartwarming to see Justin’s friends being so accepting and so welcoming to me. Being in Moldova, I think that that is not the norm. I know Justin has had some pushback from a lot of friends of his and they stopped talking to him, even family members,” Nikki said.

In South Korea, Devin is meeting with Nick’s family, and Devin got upset when his mom mentioned how much she’s going to miss nick if he moves away.

Nick’s mom tries to offer some words of support to make Devin feel better, and it seems like the couple has gotten his family’s blessing.

Of course we got even more Gino and Jasmine from this week’s episode. Jasmine is going to meet his family for the first time, and while it seemed like things were off to a good start, Jasmine was suspicious of the whole situation.

“They’re all smiley, very joyful. They are saying nice things. I’m not shocked that they’re being nice to me, because the way I picture it is like when an animal is trying to attract their prey. They’re trying to be like, look friendly and all that. And they’re just waiting for the moment to attack,” Jasmine said.

The family seemed concerned after Gino told them about how Jasmine spent her wedding dress money on butt implants, and they also were grilling her about working and being “productive” which really ticked her off.

“I’m an educated woman. I speak two languages. I have worked since I am 16 years old. I have always worked and right now, legally, with this kind of visa, I am not allowed to work,” she said, “They are attacking me right now. This is a personal attack. It doesn’t matter what I do. I will never be good enough for Gino’s family,” Jasmine said.

The couple left and during their car ride home, Jasmine found a lipgloss which set her off accusing him of cheating on her. She ended up having a full on break down and said she is going back to Panama!

“90 Day Fiancé” airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.