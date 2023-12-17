’90 Day Fiancé’: Clayton Embarrasses Anali At Dinner, Devin & Nick Wed

“90 Day Fiancé” had wedding bells and red flags this episode!

First off, Sophie and Rob still are not in a great place with their relationship. After his tense reaction to her coming out to him, he’s continuing the negativity when it comes to his house. The pair got into a massive argument when she asked him if they could get a duvet.

Ashley is getting ready to say yes to the dress. She went wedding dress shopping with her mom and sister, and her family didn’t hold back about their worries regarding Manuel.

Later on, Ashley told Manuel about her mom’s concerns and he met up with her to talk things out, and her mom still doesn’t seem super convinced.

Sam brought Citra to his house for the first time, and she didn’t seem super impressed. But later on, things took a serious turn when Sam revealed the news about the extent of his legal troubles. Citra is upset that he hid the news from her about potential jail time, and she’s also nervous about how her strict father will react when he finds out.

Devin and Nick have been gearing up for their wedding and the big day is finally here! Devin’s been stressed about her wedding dress, and now she’s finally seeing it after it was altered. It turns out the look was everything she had dreamed of!

Nick and Devin’s dad also had a bonding moment before the wedding, which was a stark contrast from the past episode where he confronted Nick about his nickname of “piggy” for Devin.

At their ceremony, Nick got emotional while Devin walked down the aisle — they finally tied the knot and are officially married! They seem to be super happy and are hoping to live their best life together.

Anali and Clayton are branching out and are going to meet his longtime best friend Kameron for the first time, and they were super excited to see each other!

They had what started out as a fun night out and Clayton asked Kameron to be the best man at his wedding, which he happily agreed to.

But things took a turn for the worse when Clayton began spilling all the details about their lack of an intimate life, which got super awkward. Anali ended up wanting to end their night out due to the topic of conversation.

“90 Day Fiancé” airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.