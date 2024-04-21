’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Big Ed & Liz Break Up Over Taco Pasta – Here’s The Recipe

“90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” had a wild breakup over an unexpected dinner dish!

Big Ed and Liz broke up unexpectedly during the most recent episode of the hit TLC series, and it all started over an argument surrounding Ed’s Taco Pasta dish.

Apparently, the food was “too spicy” for Liz’s daughter, which caused Ed to make some unwanted comments. In turn, Liz got mad at him and got into an argument with him in front of his family.

The next day, she says she woke up alone and found out that Ed had called off their wedding! Well, we have the recipe if any “90 Day” fans want to try to whip up the dish.

Ed’s “Breakup” Taco Pasta Recipe

In a skillet add and brown:

1.5 lbs. Hamburger with taco seasoning

1 onion, chopped

1 bell pepper (color of choice)

3 Roma tomatoes

1 clove of garlic, minced.

Salt and pepper

Spicy ranch seasoning

Once browned, add:

2 Cartons of beef broth

Cheese

Pasta noodles

Let simmer until noodles are ready and enjoy!

Will Big Ed and Liz end up making up? Or was this the Taco Pasta that broke the metaphorical camel’s back? Fans will have to keep watching this season of the hit TLC show to find out!

“90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” airs Sundays at 8pm PT/ET on TLC.