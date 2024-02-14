’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Every After’: New Season Teases Major Drama With Big Ed, Jasmine & Angela

“90 Day Fiancé: Happily Every After” is back with a dramatic new season.

Season 8 of the hit TLC series has a bunch of fan favorite couples returning: Jasmine and Gino, Big Ed and Liz, Angela and Michael, Patrick and Thais, Mahmoud and Nicole, Kobe and Emily and Alexei and Loren.

In the all new trailer, there appears to be a lot going on!

Jasmine and Gino are up to their usual antics in the new teaser.

“Our relationship was very chaotic, but now, just death can separate us,” Jasmine said. Gino added, “Very well said.”

Later in the trailer, they got into an argument.

“What’s wrong with you?” Gino asked.

“You’ve been punishing me and you are enjoying your power over me,” Jasmine said.

“I don’t enjoy showing power over or anything like that,” he responded.

Jasmine got heated, yelling, “Yes you do! An no creature on earth, except for my dog, is ever gonna control me.” And then she threw a drink at him!

Michael and Angela are back and trying to get his visa approved to move to the United States.

“We are going to Embassy,” Michael said. “We’ve waited three years for the spousal visa interview.”

“This is the most important day of our life,” Angela added. “I need to get my man home to America. … If the visa’s denied, it’s over.”

There also seems to be something major going on with Big Ed and Liz. The pair were seen chatting and Liz was crying.

“I didn’t want to do that to you. But I should’ve come clean. It’s not like I wanted somebody else,” Ed said.

“I had to find out through your friend Ed,” Liz responded while wiping away tears. “I gave up everything for him. I deserved some answers.”

“90 Day Fiancé: Happily Every After” returns with an all new season on Sunday, March 17 at 8/7c on TLC.

