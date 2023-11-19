’90 Day Fiancé’: Jasmine Finds Out Gino Had A Bachelor Party

In “90 Day Fiancé” this week there were tears, laughter, and more tears!

Last week ended on a tumultuous note for Jasmine and Gino after she found a lip gloss that wasn’t hers in her car.

In a dramatic moment she said she wanted to go back to Panama and got out of his car, but Gino insists he’s never been unfaithful to her.

She ended up going home with him, where she cleaned their house to destress. But she wasn’t happy about what she found while cleaning, and going through his ex’s social media.

That wasn’t the only thing Jasmine learned about Gino this episode, she also found out he had a bachelor party despite telling her he didn’t have one!

Sophie and Rob are still on the outs after the whole fiasco of him getting inappropriate videos from other women, but she was willing to hear him out.

Gino claims he’s not trying to be with anyone else, and kept apologizing for what he did. Sophie ended up saying he’ll give him another chance, but is remaining wary.

Nikki and Justin are going to meet with his family and he wants her to dress more conservatively and she doesn’t seem to be on the same page.

She compromised with her look, and Justin was happy with the dress she decided to wear, but she was worried about some deeper issues. She cried as she questioned if he likes her for who she truly is, or he wants something else in a partner.

Ashley and Manuel are still in their therapy session, which didn’t go so well last episode. Things are still seeming a bit tense, especially when the topic of Manuel not introducing Ashley to his kids came up.

She’s also mad at him about how he assumes she will be sending her family money every month without talking to her about it.

After their counseling session, Manuel let his real feelings be known, and he’s not a fan of therapy.

Devin and Nick got approval from his parents last episode, despite some tears on Devin’s part. Now they are onto happier things! The couple got dressed up in traditional Korean outfits to take engagement photos.

While dressed up, Nick surprised Devin by proposing to her in a romantic moment.

Anali is adjusting to life with Clayton, his pets and his mom. He’s wondering why she’s not wanting to be intimate with him, but maybe it has something to do with those roomates?

They got out of the house and went on a horseback ride together. But potentially getting bucked off a horse is the least of Clayton’s problems.

They talked about how she won’t post about him on social media and her dad doesn’t know about their relationship, and it sounds like things aren’t going to change anytime soon.

Later, Anali met Clayton’s sister, who also brought up her lack of posting about him on social media.

After an awkward interaction, his sister came out and straight up asked if Anali is just here to get a green card!

