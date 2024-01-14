’90 Day Fiancé’: Jasmine’s Confession To Gino, Manuel & Ashley Fight & Makeup

This week on “90 Day Fiancé” there were arguments, drama and tears!

Sophie and her mom got into a big argument with Rob last episode and he kind of blew up at them. Now, Sophie’s super upset at how he handled things.

Sophie thinks Rob is jealous of how she was brought up, and she ended up leaving with her mom for the day.

Things were in a rocky place for Ashley and Manuel due to how he wants her to send his family money, and she’s feeling unappreciated.

They decided to kiss and makeup, in a public bathroom no less. Manuel’s friend remarked that the whole situation was super awkward.

Later, she told some of her friends about her bathroom escapades, and they were shocked.

Nikki is trying to figure out her feelings about Justin, and she’s hoping that things can change so that they can work things out. But Justin’s not letting go the idea of them bringing another woman into the bedroom, which led to yet another argument.

Clayton opened up with Anali about why it’s so important to him that she share about their relationship, and hopefully finally tell her dad about them. He shared about how his ex apparently would hide their relationship and how much it hurt him. Anali actually ended up agreeing to post a picture of them together on social media.

Jasmine and Gino seem to be in a good place, especially since he’s speaking her love language of gifts and romantic nights out – he surprised her with a romantic dinner and she was loving it!

Gino broke down in tears and surprised her with an upgraded ring and reproposed to her, which caused her to cry as well.

But things didn’t stay happy for long! Jasmine confessed to Gino that her ex Dane helped finance her butt implants, and he was shocked!

“90 Day Fiancé” airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.