‘90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’ Returning With Dramatic & Wild New Season

“90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise” is returning for another season!

The hit TLC show’s new trailer has dropped and the couples for the season have been revealed.

The new season will follow “four lovestruck Americans travel to new international locations including Brazil, Italy, Malta and Colombia to be with their significant others who reside in these countries,” per a press release. “The couples featured this season test each other’s limits, face emotional hardships and learn surprising, new things about themselves along the way.”

“90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise” returns on April 22 at 8 PM ET/PT on TLC.