’90 Day Fiancé’: Manuel Storms Out On Ashley After Argument Over Sending His Family Money

“90 Day Fiancé” this week had laughter, tears and a confrontation with a must watch couple – Jasmine and Gino.

Last episode, fans saw Jasmine learn that Gino had a bachelor party after telling her he didn’t have one, and now her confrontation with him has finally aired.

Jasmine initially channeled her inner Miranda Priestly and calming asked him about what happened. But then, she ended up breaking down in tears as she explained why she’s so upset at him hiding that he went to a strip club with his friends.

She threw her ring at him and said she wants to take her dog Coco back to Panama!

After all the drama in prior episodes, when Sophie found videos from other women on Rob’s phone, she’s decided to give him another chance, mainly because she doesn’t know anyone else in Los Angeles and has nowhere to go.

He’s trying to brighten up her mood so he planned a date a beach house, which has a bathroom, unlike his own apartment.

Rob is hoping his grand romantic gesture will get him out of the dog house, but while Sophie is forgiving him, she says she’s not forgetting.

Sophie’s mom’s protective side is coming out after everything. So she’s planning on coming to the United States herself to be by her daughter’s side.

Devin and Nick are leaving South Korea and headed stateside where he will meet her family. We all remember how nervous Devin was to meet his family, and he also had some jitters, but her parents were so happy to greet him at the airport.

Nikki and Justin arrived at his family’s house in Moldova. Justin is nervous about how things will go because the last time she met his family, they didn’t know she is transgender. But his mom greeted Nikki with open arms.

His mom even kept all the photos from the first time Justin and her were together before their breakup, which touched Nikki’s heart.

But when his mom said she doesn’t forget anything, she meant it. She got emotional remembering how upset her son was when he and Nikki broke up the first time.

It all ended well, with his mom gave her blessing for their marriage, which meant a lot to them both.

Anali is feeling a bit homesick for her family, so she called up her mom for a video call and explained what happened with Clayton’s sister Brandi, who accused her of only being here for a green card.

Later on, Clayton and Anali went on a trip to Indiana for some alone time with each other. The couple met up with his sister at an apple orchard and the wholesome environment seemed to bring them peace as she apologized for how things went at their last dinner.

Anali explained about her mother’s health situation and how hard it was for her to leave her behind in Peru.

Communication isn’t Ashley and Manuel’s strong suit. After their disastrous therapy session, they’re now bickering over coffee, with Manuel taking issue with how much money she spends on the beverage.

But it seems like their issues are bigger than the coffee. They met up with her friends, and the topic of money came up. Specifically they wanted to know about how Ashley feels about her sending money to help out with his family, when he says he expects her to send about $300 a month to them!

Things got heated and he started yelling about how she supposedly spends more on her pets than his family and ended up storming off!

“90 Day Fiancé” airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.