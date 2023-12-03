’90 Day Fiancé’: Nick Calls Devin ‘Piggy’ In Front Of Her Family In Tense Moment

“90 Day Fiancé” had arguments in Moldova, drama in Arkansas and more.

Last episode we saw Manuel storm off during his night out with Ashley, and her friends aren’t impressed by him at all.

Ashley tried to talk to him about what happened but he wasn’t having it, which is causing her to question the future of their relationship

They decided to look at flights for their wedding and the issue of money came up again, and Ashely is still anxious about the idea of sending cash to his family.

Sophie and Rob are working to get over him messaging other girls. They met up with some of his friends to go bowling, and it turns out Rob wasn’t honest with his pals about everything that went down!

Later in the episode, Sophie revealed to Rob that she is bisexual in an emotional moment.

We met a new couple this week, Sam and Citra. Sam is open about his past addiction struggles and how that has affected him.

Citra has a very overprotective dad which has caused the couple to not have a lot of alone time together, and only time will tell how things work out for these two.

Devin and Nick are going to her hometown in Arkansas, and it’s not quite what nick pictured when he imagined life in the United States.

Devin gave nick a tour of Searcy, and Nick said he’s nervous about how life will be in Devin’s hometown.

Later they had dinner with Devin’s family and Nick’s nickname of “piggy” came up, leaving some of the family members in shock.

Her parents are really worried about the nickname and Devin’s dad wants to talk to nick about making sure he treats her right.

Nikki and Justin went on a romantic getaway together and they’re hoping to work through some of their intimacy issues.

Nikki isn’t letting the issue go and questioned if their intimacy issues are due to her being transgender.

Nikki also expressed how upset she is that despite being engaged, he still doesn’t post her on his social media pages, so right then and there he updated his status.

But it seems like there might be another issue for this couple, because later Justin seemed to imply he was with other women prior to their engagement, which left Nikki really upset.

“90 Day Fiancé” airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.