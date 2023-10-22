’90 Day Fiancé’: Nikki Questions If Justin Is Faithful As She’s Called His ‘Sugar Mama’

“90 Day Fiancé” brought the drama this week!

Things started off with Nikki, who is headed to Moldova to be with her love Justin/Igor, and her friend revealed Nikki has been footing the bill for a lot in their relationship

“She does give him an allowance. I’m not sure how much, but it is a nice chunk. she pays for every vacation that they go on. and she does pay for his cosmetic surgeries. his nose, his teeth, his cheeks, his hair, his eyes, his eyebrows, whatever he needs done, it comes out of Nicole’s pocket. in the past, Nikki had sugar daddies that took care of everything for her, and I’m so surprised that now she’s like the sugar mama. she should know better,” she said.

The pair were reunited in Moldova and Justin seemed super happy to see her showered her in PDA.

However, he told her they should be going out during the day because he worries about her safety as a transgender woman in his country, but Nikki wasn’t happy about that and even questioned if he could be seeing someone else.

“Something in the back of my mind tells me that maybe secretly dating somebody from the nightlife, and I don’t know about it, that would break my heart. So I just hope that’s not the case. I hope that it’s just because he’s still trying to get over his little insecurities and the little butterflies in his stomach. like maybe they know or maybe people can tell. But I got to be honest, I think something’s just something little shady in there,” she said.

Next up we have Sophie and Rob. Sophie is with Rob at his apartment in Los Angeles, and after their elevator fiasco, she’s trying to get used to things in the United States, but Rob’s apartment doesn’t have a bathroom – which isn’t helping the situation.

“It’s definitely not like a normal situation, of having a bathroom outside. It’s like into the morning, if I wanna pee and it’s like raining, I’ve gotta walk out into the rain,” Sophie said.

While she wasn’t happy about Rob’s apartment, she was definitely impressed by the beach, and pondered how much it would be to live closer to it, but Rob’s concerned about the price.

It seems like their living situation isn’t going to be the only issue for Sophie and Rob. While out and about she noticed him looking at a post that showed another girl in it, and she wasn’t too happy about that.

“I would describe myself as a very jealous person. Like, I’m very honest about it. I know I’m jealous. but at the same time, it’s like Rob hasn’t necessarily been the most loyal fiancé,” she admitted.

Things got even more heated later when Sophie brought up his past alleged cheating, and Rob denies was even cheating at all.

“Like, we’re not going to act like I’ve cheated on you when all I did was respond to somebody while laying in bed at home one day in the middle of us not seeing each other for seven months. Literally, it didn’t last more than a day. It didn’t last more than, like, what, an hour?,” he said. “I’m downplaying it because I didn’t do anything. I did not cheat.”

Manuel and Ashley had a few arguments in the last episode, but they seem to have worked things out. So they went to go pick up some groceries together, and Manuel was shook over all the vegan options

“Ashley told me the milk, it is not milk. or some sausages aren’t actually meat. This is something new for me which I’ll have to respect and maybe adapt to living this way,” he said.

However not everything was so great for the two. Manuel later admitted that he still hasn’t told his mom why he is visiting America.

“So this whole time Manuel’s mom has been thinking that he is out working in Guayaquil when in reality he’s been in the States with me. I found out that he was coming over here in secret when he was in Guayaquil and he said no, I’m not going to tell her until I get there and I’m like, you’re going to tell her now. And he was like, ‘No, it’s better this way.’ And I’m like, but it’s not. And he’s like, ‘I know how to handle things with my mom.’ And I was like, OK then you do that,” Ashley revealed

Ashley also revealed that he has two teenage kids back home, and she isn’t sure if they know about her. Later, Manuel met Ashley’s mom, and she was not impressed that he left his family and didn’t tell them where he was going or say goodbye.

“My kids would never leave without telling me goodbye. You didn’t say goodbye and you lied. It wasn’t like he said, ‘I may be going to America. I don’t know. Or I’m going to pick up the visa, I’ll let you know the status of it.’ it was like you told your mom that you were going, you know, to another town to work, which was false,” she said.

Manuel made a call to his mom and revealed that he was in New York, and she was upset that he didn’t say goodbye to anyone.

Jasmine and Gino are spending time together in Michigan, and after a wild night, Gino decided it was time to reveal to her that he quit his job – and Jasmine wasn’t happy about it

“So I ended up quitting my job just before you came. We’re going to be living off my savings, but it’s enough for us to live comfortably until we get married. And then I’ll get a new job.” he shared.

Jasmine reacted saying, “You shouldn’t have made this decision without telling me first, baby. One of the reasons why I moved here and you didn’t move to Panama, you said, ‘Because I have a job.'” “I completely depend on Gino and I have other people who depend on me as well. He’s jeopardizing the chance that I have to bring my kids to the United States because we need a sponsor and now he quit his job,” she added.

Jasmine seems super stressed about the situation and broke down in tears at the news.

“This is not the life that he proposed to me to have here in the united states. we cannot make this kind of big decision without consulting each other because then our needs are not going to be taken care of. So if it is just starting and this is going to be the dynamic of a relationship, this is not going to work,” she said.

While Jasmine is upset about him leaving his job, she had an admission to make of her own. While at a couples massage, she broke the news to him that she got butt implants with the money Gino gave her for her wedding dress.

“You remember a few months ago I told you that I have lost so much weight and I got so skinny that I lost muscle and my ass got very flat and that I wanted to get butt implants and you were like, no, don’t spend money on that, right?” she said, revealing that she did indeed get implants.

Gino was super upset and disappointed at her, and he doesn’t even know that her ex funded some of her surgery!

“I just don’t know how you can be spending thousands of dollars of our money. What’s wrong with you? It’s very selfish to spend that kind of money and unnecessary surgeries. What the heck’s wrong with you? I’m really pissed off,” he said.

“90 Day Fiancé” airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

— Stephanie Swaim