’90 Day Fiancé’: Rob’s Argument With Sophie & Her Mom, Nikki Has Issues With Justin

“90 Day Fiancé” is bringing the drama after the holidays!

Jasmine and Gino are still living it up in Miami on their vacation together. They went salsa dancing and were having a great time, Jasmine was even impressed that his dancing skills had improved.

Later, Gino brought up the topic of them having kids, which caused Jasmine to get emotional. She opened up about how having a child with a disability has caused her to reconsider potentially having another child.

Gino was super supportive and assured her that he would love their child no matter what.

Last episode, Sam confessed to Citra the extent of his legal troubles, and that he could be facing potential jail time. While she’s still upset with him for hiding it for so long, she told him she’s going to stand by him, which came as a major relief to Sam.

They met up with Sam’s mom, who isn’t a big fan of him converting his religion to get married.

Manuel met up with one of his longtime friends to talk about how things are going with Ashley, and he admitted to feeling a bit homesick. He also talked about how he thinks she spends her money frivolously, when he believed she should be sending it to his family.

Later, the topic of how much money Ashley sends Manuel’s family came up, and she seems super bothered by how much he expects her to send. She ended up storming away from the conversation and vented about how frustrated she is.

Nikki is still super upset after finding out Justin was hooking up with other women prior to their engagement. His suggestion to fix things is that they should sleep with another woman together, which Nikki was shocked to hear.

Nikki isn’t into the idea, and his suggestion has her questioning their whole relationship. Her mom had her back and said she shouldn’t back down.

Last episode Anali got upset at Clayton when he brought up their intimacy issues, but now he’s apologizing.

Clayton met up with his best friend Cameron to talk about how things are going, and he brought up how Anali hasn’t told her dad about their relationship. Cameron is concerned for his friend.

Clayton ended up confronting Anali about it at dinner and she was super upset that he brought up her dad and ran off to cry. Now, Clayton is questioning why it’s such a big deal and what really is going on.

Rob and Sophie met up with her mom, and things got tense with a joke gone wrong about their upcoming wedding.

Thing continued to go awry when Sophie’s mom visited Rob’s apartment. She wasn’t impressed that her daughter was living in a space that didn’t have a bathroom and was small – which set Rob off. He screamed at Sophie and her mom in a tense moment.

“90 Day Fiancé” airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.