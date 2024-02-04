 ‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sam Converts For Citra, Jasmine Gets Emotional Prepping For Wedding With Gino

This week on “90 Day Fiancé” there were tears, fights and forgiveness.

Jasmine and Gino are back and are shopping for wedding dresses! They both had differing opinions about how much they should spend on the dress. Jasmine was hoping for a more expensive gown while Gino was on a budget.

They were able to compromise and agree on a cheaper dress and Jasmine was so happy she teared up. The wedding preparations didn’t end there, they also went to check out wedding venues together.

Jasmine broke down in tears about having Gino’s family at their wedding, saying she’s worried about what they could say to her. He assured her it would be ok, but she wasn’t convinced.

Later, while out for a meal with his family, she apologized to Gino and said she hopes they can all get along. They both seem optimistic, and things seem to be looking up for their big day.

Ashley and Manuel are nearly ready to walk down the aisle in Florida, but they didn’t prepare for hurricane season! With a potential storm threatening to ruin their big day, Ashley is super upset that their wedding might be ruined.

Rob and Sophie reunited after their argument, and Rob is still upset about what went down with Sophie’s mom. He eventually ended up apologizing and Sophie seemed to forgive him.

Sam and Citra are gearing up for their wedding day. After asking her to reconsider the marriage, Citra’s dad has come around and is now more accepting and supportive of their relationship

Sam converted and they got married, and the moment had Citra’s dad emotional.

Viewers caught up with Clayton and Anali after their bachelor and bachelorette parties and Clayton was super upset about what happened at his bride-to-be’s night out with his sister Brandi.

Anali got so upset about how he reacted she was ready to leave a day before their wedding. And now she’s questioning everything and wants to sleep in a different room to contemplate things.

“90 Day Fiancé” airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.