‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sophie Comes Out To Her Mom, Sam & Citra’s Families Unsure About Marriage

This week on “90 Day Fiancé” there was drama and wedding dress shopping.

Sophie and her mom went to find a wedding dress for her big day with Rob, and Sophie’s still upset about their previous argument.

She’s trying to not let the situation with Rob bring her down, and she did have fun trying on dresses. But when she was talking about tying the knot, it seemed like she was more excited about wearing her wedding dress than actually getting married.

Later in the episode, she came out as bisexual to her mom, who was super supportive. But her mom was confused about why Sophie hadn’t told her sooner, saying they tell each other everything. She also said she thinks Sophie is confused about what she wants out of her relationship at the moment.

Viewers caught up with Clayton and Anali who are in Indiana getting ready for their wedding. Anali is super excited about the bachelorette party Clayton’s sister Brandi is throwing him and she’s certain it will be more exciting than what he has planned with Kameron.

Clayton’s bachelor party consisted of swimming with Kameron and playing videos games on their laptops together, and Kameron even called it a strange party. Anali’s party was much more wild, with a party bus, drinks and a stripper hired courtesy of Brandi.

Later on, the topic of Clayton living with his mom came up. Brandi told Anali she thinks they’re going to be living together forever, which she wasn’t happy to hear.

As for Nikki and Justin, despite all their issues this season, they are still trying to make things work in their relationship.

They had an engagement party, which really sealed the deal for Nikki about staying with him. She even got a chance to perform for his family, which they all loved.

Ashley and Manuel are gearing up for their wedding and seem to be so excited about their big day. Ashley’s family and friends all came to support them for their big day, despite having some thoughts about whether they should actually tie the knot.

During one of their celebrations, Manuel ended up breaking down in tears because his family and kids couldn’t be there to celebrate with them.

Citra went wedding dress shopping for her big day with Sam. But while she was getting ready to say yes to the dress, her family questioned whether she should go through with the wedding.

Sam went ring shopping with his mom, who still has her own thoughts about him converting. She let him know she wouldn’t be there for part of the ceremony because she disagrees with him converting.

Citra’s dad is also on the fence about their marriage and asked her to reconsider marrying him due to his past legal issues. But Citra says she’s sticking by Sam and is set on marrying him no matter what.

“90 Day Fiancé” airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.