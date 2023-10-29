’90 Day Fiancé’: Sophie & Rob’s Major Argument Over Kids, Jasmine Apologizes To Gino

“90 Day Fiancé” didn’t play when it came to the drama this week!

Sophie and Rob are having major communication issues to say the least. He took her meet up with his sister, but things took a turn for the worse when the subject of kids came up.

Apparently despite her coming to the United States and the couple getting engaged, they’ve never had a full conversation about whether they want to have children. While Rob is certain he does want kids, Sophie doesn’t, which made Rob super upset.

’90 Day Fiancé’ Stars: Darcey Silva, Colt Johnson & More View Gallery

“I don’t know what the f*** I’m gonna do with my life if I don’t ever have kids. I don’t know what Sophie saw us doing with our later years. Like, all right, we want to grind. We want to goal chase right now. And then what? Even Jay-Z and Beyoncé got kids. It’s like, I don’t want to be single forever. If I wanted to not have kids, I’d probably be a player forever,” he said.

Sophie revealed to Rob’s sister about some medical issues she has that might prevent her from having children, which Rob doesn’t know about, and he just seems really put off about the whole thing.

Next up we have Nikki and Justin, who are spending time together in Moldova, and the topic of Nikki sending him money came up when she was looking around his apartment.

“So money is a thing between us. I did agree I would help him. Before this trip he asked to borrow some money to fix the bathroom and I sent it to him. And I see that it went in, you know, the money went for good things because he did repair the bathroom. And I’m happy because it actually shows that he cared to make me feel more comfortable while I’m staying with him,” she said.

It seems like their intimacy issues are going to cause problems between them.

“Sometimes I just feel like he doesn’t even try,” she said. “If you’re truly in love with somebody. You prove your love. You make love to the person. That’s just it’s always been forever that it makes me feel rejected. And that’s a problem for me. And this is why I’m here. And he gave me a shower. Oh, what? Are you going to shower me?

She brought it up again while they were on a date in the park, saying his lack of interest is making her questions if there’s another woman in the picture. Nikki wasn’t having it, and ended up giving him an ultimatum – change his ways or she’s leaving him!

“Literally, you have within like 48 hours to change my mind or I’m literally leaving. Okay? And that’s the last time you’re ever going to see me. I’m so done with your, like, making everything joke,” she said.

Ashley and Manuel are having issues, and it’s non-witch related this time — he got mad at her when she ordered him a new phone because it wasn’t coming soon enough, and Ashley is over it!

She met up with her sister and they are both suspicious of why Manuel is so insistent that he needs internet on his phone but doesn’t want to use Ashley’s devices in the meantime.

“I’m not saying this man is here for a visa. I truly believe he loves me. But I also believe that if things don’t work out and if we don’t get married, he has no intention of going back to Ecuador,” Ashley said.

While Ashley is trying to stay positive, her sister doesn’t know if she trusts Manuel.

Viewers met a new couple, Nick and Devin. Nick is preparing for Devin to visit him in South Korea, and he revealed his wild nickname for her, which is “piggy.”

They had a heartfelt reunion at the airport and were so excited to be together after so much time spent apart.

If you thought we could go an episode without an update on Gino and Jasmine you’d be wrong! Gino is feeling betrayed after learning she spent the $10k he gave her for a wedding dress on butt implants, and while Jasmine is feeling bad, she insists if she knew Gino had quit his job she never would have gotten the procedure.

Jasmine ended up getting emotional sharing about her body image issues, and Gino is glad she at least apologized.

“I knew that Jasmine had some insecurities, but I don’t know. Maybe she struggles with it more than I know. At least she apologized because honestly, she doesn’t apologize to me very often, to be honest. And she’s being honest with me, and it gives me hope that maybe she’s not going to lie to me anymore,” Gino said.

“90 Day Fiancé” airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

— Stephanie Swaim