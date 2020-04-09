’90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Anny & Robert Expecting First Child Together

“90 Day Fiancé” stars Anny and Robert are having a baby!

The reality TV couple announced that they are expecting their first child together after getting engaged eight hours after they first met in the Dominican Republic. The 30-year-old mom-to-be gushed about the happy news on Instagram alongside photos of her belly and the little one’s sonogram.

“I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby – ‘my gift from God,'” she wrote. “The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

WATCH: ’90 Day Fiancé’s’ David & Annie Dish On Quarantine Spinoff

Fans of Anny and Robert can share in the couple’s pregnancy journey on the upcoming episode of TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé: What Now?” airing April 12.

The pair will also be featured in the spinoff series “90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined,” which will follow previous cast members filming themselves while under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.