’90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Anny & Robert Expecting First Child Together

TLC

“90 Day Fiancé” stars Anny and Robert are having a baby!

The reality TV couple announced that they are expecting their first child together after getting engaged eight hours after they first met in the Dominican Republic. The 30-year-old mom-to-be gushed about the happy news on Instagram alongside photos of her belly and the little one’s sonogram.

“I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby – ‘my gift from God,'” she wrote. “The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

WATCH: ’90 Day Fiancé’s’ David & Annie Dish On Quarantine Spinoff

Fans of Anny and Robert can share in the couple’s pregnancy journey on the upcoming episode of TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé: What Now?” airing April 12.

The pair will also be featured in the spinoff series “90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined,” which will follow previous cast members filming themselves while under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.