’90 Day Fiancé’s’ Elizabeth Potthast & Andrei Castravet Expecting Baby No. 2

“90 Day Fiancé’s” Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are expanding their family!

The TLC stars announced on Friday that they are expecting their second child. They broke the happy news with an Instagram photo of them posing with their 3-year-old daughter Ellie on the beach – with Elizabeth’s baby bump on full display!

“We are so extremely excited to announce that we are expecting baby Castravet #2!” Elizabeth captioned the shot. “Ellie is SO ecstatic to be a big sister and help momma! We appreciate all of your love and support and cannot wait to have you on this journey with us!”

In his post, Andrei shared a heartwarming joke about Ellie’s exciting new role. “We are pleased to announce that due to hard work and a good attitude we will be promoting our daughter to big sister,” he quipped.

Following the happy news, the parents received lots of support from their reality TV family, who filled their Instagram comments with love.

Loren Brovarnik wrote, “Yayyyyyy!!!! A huge congratulations!!!!” alongside three white hearts.

Jovi Dufren and Cortney Reardanz both wished the couple congrats, while TLC’s official account wrote “So happy for your family!!”

Elizabeth and Andrei first became parents in 2019 when they welcomed Ellie.

“We are so blessed to finally meet our baby girl, Eleanor Louise!” they told Access Hollywood in a statement at the time. “This is such a joyful and amazing moment for us. We have never felt this rewarded in our lives, and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three.”