’90 Day: The Last Resort’: Jovi, Asuelu & Ed Hit Up A Strip Club & Yara Is Not Happy

“90 Day: The Last Resort” is continuing to put the couples’ relationship to the test in new ways.

Things started off with Kalani opening up Yara, Angela and Liz about spending time with the man she had a hall pass with. She shared with the other ladies about what happened with Dallas and why she went to see him.

“So I went to go see him with good intentions. I was just going to talk to him and see how things were and try to figure out what we were doing. And because I saw Asuelu deleting messages, it kind of was the breaking point for me where I just didn’t feel interested anymore,” she said.

She broke down talking about why she has stayed with her husband Asuelu for so long and how the situation she’s in now is so difficult.

“I think what’s kept me with Asuelu so long is keeping my family unit together. But I think by doing that I’m always just torturing myself. I just feel like I’m just going to lose something no matter what I pick. And when you put as much time and energy and everything into a relationship like I have, it’s just sucks,” Kalani said.

Asuelu, Jovi and Big Ed were also spending time together, and Asuelu admitted he is not feeling so great after everything that has gone down with Kalani in the past few episodes.

“I feel really sad today. Kalani eventually texted me this morning and tells me she is okay and I don’t even know where she’s at last night or this morning. I love her very much. I try so hard to make this marriage work out, but I feel really tired,” he said.

Asuelu also admitted to the other guys that he’s worried she might be hooking up with someone else. Jovi and Big Ed wanted to turn things around and have a fun night out and go to the strip club, but Ed had to come clean. He admitted he told Liz about what they were planning, and Jovi wasn’t happy.

Ed called up Liz to ask permission to go to the strip club, but asked her not to tell the other ladies what they were up to. Unfortunately for the guys, the whole call was on speaker phone.

While at the strip club, Ed and Jovi were living it up and having a blast. But Asuelu had never been to a strip club before, and he seemed shook by the whole experience.

“Entering the strip clubs and see those girls dancing in the pole, I only watched in the movies and hearing from Jovi’s mouth, but now see them in my real eyes. This is very, very wild. My first time looking those things. Wow. I want to touch it,” he said.

While at the strip club, the guys called up Michael, who hung up so Angela wouldn’t get mad. He then called up Angela to explain what happened, and at first it seemed like smooth sailing. But she wasn’t impressed that he picked up the phone a second time for Jovi.

“Angela kind of freaked out when Michael said that he picked up the second time, but I feel like it’s warranted once you, like, break the codes of cheating and stuff, people freak out. Like, that’s what I’m going through. The littlest things can trigger you once you’ve been cheated on,” Kalani said.

After the guys’ wild night out, Yara confronted Jovi about the strip club situation, and things escalated to a point that Jovi walked away.

“Jovi has a crazy obsession with strip club, crazy obsession with alcohol. And I think I am, kind of looking nice to give him stuff, so he doesn’t go over there. But he’s still obsessed with that. And he lies to me. I don’t know what I can do for you better to not go over there,” Yara said.

“90 Day: The Last Resort” airs Mondays at 9pm PT/ET on TLC, MAX, and discovery+.

— Stephanie Swaim