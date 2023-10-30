‘90 Day: The Last Resort’: The Couples Stay Together Or Split In Dramatic Commitment Ceremony

“90 Day: The Last Resort” had its final episode of the season, and a lot went down.

Kalani and Asuelu are officially calling their relationship quits after his history of infidelity proved to be too much for her to handle, and she’s left torn at her decision.

“This has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but there’s just nothing more that can be done. So it’s hard because it’s like there’s, like the hurt part of me and then the strong part of me that’s like proud of myself for finally leaving,” she said as she cried.

The couples all got together for a group therapy session ahead of the re-commitment ceremony, and for Big Ed, he’s hoping for the best with Liz! The reality star say he has learned a lot at the retreat.

“Whether or not, listen, I move forward. I’m going to come out a better man. That, I know. I hope we’ll make it. I really do. But I know that I am leaving this village as a changed person with a lot to work on.

As for Angela and Michael? Despite bringing divorce papers with her on the retreat, Angela seems optimistic about their future.

Jovi and Yara? Well, after the incident of Jovi bringing the guys to a strip club and texting another woman, Yara is still really upset at him.

Jovi feels guilty about what he did and is hoping that she’ll forgive him.

“It’s upsetting for me to see Yara, you know, kind of break down. And, you know, I get it. I f***ed up. You know, I just realize now the best thing I could do for my wife is not put her in a position where she can feel shameful, but I’m not sure she’s going to be able to forgive me. You know, I can only hope that she still cares about me and she still loves me and she wants to continue our marriage,” he said.

Later, during a one-on-one therapy session, Yara opened up more about why she feels so ashamed talking about the situation with Jovi, opening up about her upbringing.

“I think is a cultural thing to be insecure in Ukraine. Everything about you, need to be perfect. My mom, for example, taught me I was chunky and my sister used to tell me when I gonna have a kid, I gonna be so big because that’s my genetics. They always joke with me, my cousins, everybody. So I’m just trying to get to that perfect level all the time,” Yara revealed.

Yara ended up confronting Jovi about the incident, and he profusely apologized.

After she explained about her insecurities over her looks, Jovi promised he wouldn’t go back to a strip club, but Yara’s not convinced he will follow through on his promise.

“I will make a promise to you right now. I will not go back to a strip club unless you are with me, because I don’t think that’s necessary for me to do that. And even if it’s for a fun night out with the guys, I’m not going to do that. Obviously, our marriage is much more important than that,” Jovi said.

The couples all met up at the commitment ceremony, and Angela brought out her divorce papers, but ended up tearing them up instead of breaking things off with Michael.

“I came in here thinking that Michael had to do all the work. But I need to work on and not get as angry as I do with my husband. And working on our relationship at this couples retreat has saved us from divorce,” Angela said.

Asuelu and Kalani committed to being good co-parents to their two children and to their new friendship after splitting.

Despite all the drama they’ve faced while at the couple’s retreat, Yara and Jovi ended up re committing to each other.

Jovi had a sentimental speech he made to Yara about how he wants to improve and work on things with her.

“I want to work on communicating with you better and building trust with each other because that’s one of the biggest things we had issues with. I want to make you feel loved. I want to make you feel beautiful, and I want to give you and Mylah more of my time. I want to give you more special romantic moments to make you feel appreciated. And I love the way that you have changed me to be a better person,” he said.

Big Ed and Liz got over their issues and decided they want to be together. ed re-proposed and Liz surprised him with a ring as well, asking him if he will marry her, which he said yes to!

“I want you to have this ring so you know that I am forever committed to you,” Liz said.

Big Ed looked emotional as he said, “Wow. Yes. I will marry you.”

After the ceremony, the couples had a party, and Ed invited everyone to his and Liz’s wedding!

