’90 Day: The Single Life’: Debbie Tells Her Date About Oussama, Chantel Travels 4 Hours For A New Man

“90 Day: The Single Life” had lies, confessions and adventures!

First up, we caught up with Miss Debbie, who is spending some quality time with her son. He wasn’t thrilled when the topic of her ex Oussama came up, but he was even more shocked when she revealed that she’s getting back into the dating game.

The new man Debbie’s found sounds a bit more age appropriate, but the problem is she lied about her age on her online dating profile. Apparently she told Russ that she was 57 instead of 67 and she’s feeling guilty about her fib.

She ended up going on a date with Russ. The pair went mini golfing and things were going well. During their night out, she came clean about lying about her age, and he was super understanding. But he seemed more shocked when she revealed what happened with Oussama.

After all the drama of moving to Los Angeles and what went down with Josh, Natalie and her mom finally have a home!

Josh finally met Natalie’s mom and you best believe she brought up how he didn’t pick them up from the airport.

We met up with a new “Single Life” cast member – John. He’s actually the brother of Patrick from “90 Day Fiancé,” and he certainly seems to be high energy.

Patrick and his wife aren’t so convinced that John is ready to settle down yet.

Chantel is living her best life in Greece! She and her besties are feeling optimistic about where things could go with Yannis after their night out at the club.

And he’s already invited her and her friends to hang out more, the only problem is they’re going to have to make quite the trek for it to happen. The episode ended with Chantel heading off into the sunset to meet up with Yannis, talking about how much she’s loving the adventure of it all.

“90 Day: The Single Life” airs Mondays at 8pm PT/ET on TLC.