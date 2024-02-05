’90 Day: The Single Life’: Miss Debbie Goes On A Colorful First Date, Josh’s Friends Concerned About Natalie

“90 Day: The Single Life” had a first date, arguments and more!

Miss Debbie is living her best life! She headed to Miami to meet up with a potential love match she met on a dating site, which her son wasn’t thrilled about.

Her suitor was certainly a colorful character, which Debbie was a bit unsure about at first. He donned a bright outfit and came with balloons to greet her.

It seems like their first date got off to a great start and they had some good chemistry, with both remarking about how much fun they had. The pair ended their night with a kiss and planned to meet up for another date.

’90 Day: The Single Life’: Meet The Cast View Gallery

After Tim and Jamal’s argument, they played a game of pickleball with Veronica and hashed things out. They seemed to apologize and more on.

But despite appearing to mend fences, they later went on a double date and Jamal got a bit peeved about the situation.

John was gearing up to meet his girlfriend Meghan and her daughter, but his brother Patrick didn’t think him meeting the daughter was the best idea. But John didn’t end up taking his brother’s advice and their meeting seemed to go smoothly.

Despite not being sure if he’s ready to move to Texas to be with Meghan, he invited her to come to Las Vegas to meet his family.

Natalie is getting into her groove in Los Angeles with help from Josh, but her mom is still a fan of her ex Michael. They called him up, and it seems like her mom is determined to keep Michael in their lives.

’90 Day Fiancé’ Stars: Darcey Silva, Colt Johnson & More View Gallery

Natalie’s mom invited him to hang out with them as “friends,” and Natalie is worried her mom’s attachment to her ex might affect her relationship with Josh.

Josh’s friends are concerned about a whole different issue. He met up with some of his work colleagues, who are worried that Natalie is just using him for his industry connections and to get established in LA as an actress.

“90 Day: The Single Life” airs Mondays at 8pm PT/ET on TLC.