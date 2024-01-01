’90 Day: The Single Life’: Natalie & Josh Have Tense Argument After She Moves To LA

“90 Day: The Single Life” is bringing the drama this season!

On the TLC series, returning fan favorites from the “90 Day” franchise are hoping to find love after their past endeavors for a happily ever after fell through.

First up fans caught up with Chantel, 32, who bouncing back after her from split from husband Pedro in last season’s “The Family Chantel.” She and some of her friends jetted off to Greece in hopes of finding some love abroad.

Her mom Karen had to make a cameo – and she warned Chantel she doesn’t want another Pedro situation. But Chantel says she doesn’t want her mom meddling in her relationship again.

’90 Day: The Single Life’: Meet The Cast View Gallery

Chantel went out with her friends and was getting numbers from guys at the bar. She ended up going on a bike ride with a younger man, that ended with a kiss!

But her romantic bike ride took a turn for the worse when Chantel said it reminded her too much of how things started with Pedro, and she ended up in tears.

Tyray isn’t letting his past with a catfish getting him down! The self-proclaimed 33-year-old virgin is back after being tricked by a man who pretended to be a woman named Carmella. Now, he’s hoping to turn things around for the better.

He went to his cousin’s birthday party where he asked out his love interest Tiffany on a date – and he’s super excited and nervous about how it will go.

Miss Debbie is back and she’s ready to find the one. But first, the 68-year-old is wanting to start running her own alpaca petting zoo and start a new chapter in her life.

Despite how things ended with her ex Oussama, she is still holding out hope for her own happily ever after. She went out dancing with some friends and says she’s still open to finding a new love, but she doesn’t want someone with a wandering eye.

Natalie is back! after splitting from Michael and then from Josh she’s hoping to get some clarity when it comes to her love life.

She said she’s meeting someone special at the airport – turns out it was her mom and the mother-daughter duo are moving to Hollywood!

Natalie is hoping to continue her relationship with Hosh – she revealed they never stopped talking after the last tell-all. She says he promised her that he’ll help her find a home in Los Angeles and get on her feet when it comes to a job.

But things didn’t get off to a good start when he ended up telling her he couldn’t pick her and her mom up at the airport.

Josh did show up eventually, and he broke the news that he’s going to be out of town a week for work – which really upset Natalie. The pair ended up getting into a major argument with Natalie yelling at him.

“90 Day: The Single Life” airs Mondays at 8pm PT/ET on TLC.