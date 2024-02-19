’90 Day: The Single Life’: Natalie & Josh Split, Chantel & Yannis’ Romance Fizzling Out

On “90 Day: The Single Life” there was a major breakup!

Chantel went on another date with Yannis – this time to a snail festival apparently, which didn’t exactly thrill Chantel.

But throughout their date night, Yannis wasn’t being as affectionate as Chantel had hoped, and it’s looking like she might already be feeling like the spark is fizzling with him.

’90 Day: The Single Life’: Meet The Cast View Gallery

After their intense family dinner last episode, Meghan is reflecting about what she heard about John. She seems concerned that he might not be ready for a relationship and whether he wants kids.

She wasn’t afraid to confront him about whether or not he could see himself having a child with her, and she also told him that if he doesn’t move to be closer to her, she might call it quits.

He wasn’t a fan of being issued an “ultimatum” and the episode ended with him dropping her off at the airport. The couple is left wondering if they have a future together.

Miss Debbie went on her second date with Ruben and met his dad – and Debbie is really liking him, but wanting to take things slow.

Ruben even mentioned that he’s taken responsibility for his mom and dad and if they do decide to be together, Debbie would need to move to Miami. She’s thinking her son Julian wouldn’t be happy to hear that, especially after how things ended with her ex Oussama.

’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Every After’: All The Couples In Season 8 View Gallery

Natalie met up with Josh after saying last episode that she’s over their relationship, and things got off to a rocky start.

She called him “weak” and Josh was handling the tense moment pretty well and in a level headed manner. Ultimately, Natalie ended up calling it quits.

The episode ended with Natalie crying saying she’s not sure what her future holds.

“90 Day: The Single Life” airs Mondays at 8pm PT/ET on TLC.