’90 Day: The Single Life’: Natalie Wants To Be A Mom, Miss Debbie’s Son Meets Ruben

On “90 Day: The Single Life” there was a revelation from Natalie and a big date for Tyray!

Tyray is still looking for love! After his date that didn’t quite work out, he went out with his brothers in New Orleans and met someone new.

They ended up going to a house party and hit it off, but Tyray was a bit disappointed when he wasn’t able to get a kiss. During their time together, he even brought up the idea of a long distance romance, but she said it was too soon.

Tyray is feeling good despite not getting a smooch and is optimistic about his future.

John wasn’t sure where things stood with him and Meghan after her ill fated trip to Las Vegas, where his family told her he’s not the type to settle down.

’90 Day: The Single Life’: Meet The Cast View Gallery

He ended up calling her told her he’s all in and wants to move to San Antonio, Texas to be with her. He didn’t bring up the issue of kids, but Meghan seemed super happy about him moving to be with her.

Miss Debbie seems enchanted by Ruben, but her son Julian isn’t so sure. Julian finally met Ruben, and he didn’t hold back grilling him, even asking if he has a criminal past – which Ruben denied.

Julian didn’t hold back about voicing his concerns, and even brought up Debbie’s ex Oussama and how he’s worried this could be a similar situation.

While Ruben denied that he wanted money from Debbie and says his intentions are good, he’s now worried Debbie might still have feelings for her ex.

Natalie is healing after her breakup with Josh – and she now has babies on the brain. She said she wants to be a mom regardless of if she’s in a relationship or not.

’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Every After’: All The Couples In Season 8 View Gallery

She went to a fertility center to learn more about what her options are. Her mom however is skeptical about the process, and says she thinks Natalie needs a husband in her life.

By the end of their visit to the clinic, Natalie was agreeing with her mom and said she also wants her child to have a dad in their life.

“90 Day: The Single Life” airs Mondays at 8pm PT/ET on TLC.