’90 Day: The Single Life’: Things Heat Up With Chantel & Yannis, Natalie’s Wild Job Interview & Audition

“90 Day: The Single Life” had lies, confessions and adventures!

The episode kicked off with Chantel gushing to her friends about her date with Yannis and talking about how hopeful she is for things to work out with him.

Later, she met up with Yannis and some of his friends for a hang out session and they talked about deeper things they want out of a relationship, and it looks like they’re on the same page about wanting kids.

Earlier, Chantel had lamented about how he hadn’t kissed her, but things heated up when he finally gave her a smooch by the ocean!

Tim and Veronica’s man Jamal are still facing some issues. It got so heated that Jamal had to step away from the conversation before things got too heated.

Jamal even said if something doesn’t change he’s unsure about his future with Veronica.

Tyray is trying to bounce back after being ghosted on his date, so he went with his brothers on a trip to New Orleans. His brothers are doing their best to boost his confidence and he’s ready to meet some ladies.

Tyray decided to try his hand at flirting with a group of women, but he may have spilled a little too much tea too soon, revealing how he had been catfished.

But it seems like he made a great impression and might even have a date with a woman named Theresa.

Natalie is living her best life and is loving the car that Josh got her. He’s also making good on his promise to help her get a job and set up an interview with his cousin at a chiropractor’s office, but it seems like she’s not a big fan of chiropractors.

The interview also got off to a rocky start since she didn’t bring her resume. She was also a little too honest when it came to the interview questions, saying that her biggest flaw is that she’s “needy.”

When it came to her questions for the interviewer, she went for a personal one about Josh instead of a question about the job.

While her interview didn’t go so great, she didn’t let it bring her down. During a dinner party with Josh and one of his producer friends, Natalie decided to do an impromptu Shakespeare reading. But it landed her an audition, and she was super happy!

