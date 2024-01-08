’90 Day: The Single Life’: Tyray Gets Stood Up On His Date, Natalie Asks Josh To Be Her Guarantor

“90 Day: The Single Life” was doing the most with drama and more!

First up, viewers caught up with Chantel. After smooching a new man on a wild night out during last episode, she’s now going out to with her friends to an “olive chateau.” But it sounds like she’s going to be partying it up later in the day when their guide invites them out for a night on the town.

And party they did! Chantel can’t wait to get back out there and mingle with some new guys. It seems like the guys are big fans of Chantel as well, especially her guide’s friend Yannis.

She was happily surprised to find out he didn’t seem upset about her being divorced and ended up giving him her number. She’s looking forward to getting back in the dating pool!

Veronica is back! She’s and Jamal have decided to have an exclusive relationship with each other. But it seems like they might be facing some problems, including communication issues amid their long-distance romance.

Later, she met up with her ex turned best friend Tim, who is hoping to get back on the dating scene. He went to a singles event hoping to meet a potential match. He was happy to see Louisa there, whom he had met previously.

He ended up asking her out on a date and she said yes!

Natalie is still upset at Josh surprising her last episode with the news that he needs to be traveling for business instead of helping her find a job and apartment. But he’s apologizing, and they seem like they might be headed in the right direction.

Josh did make good on his promise to help her find an apartment, but Natalie is shocked about the high rent prices in Los Angeles.

Living in LA comes with a price tag – and it requires good credit. Josh wasn’t so sure about signing on as her guarantor for the new apartment and she was upset he didn’t say yes.

Finally, we caught up with Tyray, who was getting amped up for his first date ever with Tiffany. But after arriving at the restaurant, he begins to worry she will be a no-show

He waited for Tiffany for an hour before finally calling it a night and lamented that he’s worried there is something wrong with him.

“90 Day: The Single Life” airs Mondays at 8pm PT/ET on TLC.