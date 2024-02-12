’90 Day: The Single Life’: Tyray Has His First Date, Natalie Says She’s ‘Done’ With Josh

On “90 Day: The Single Life” there was tension, a first date and a couple questioning their future.

Miss Debbie was on cloud nine after her date with Ruben, but she’s nervous about her son Julian meeting him. Julian wasn’t impressed by what he saw in his first glimpse of his mom’s new love interest and vowed to do a background check on him.

Debbie went on her second date with Ruben and broke the news that her son wants to meet him, which he handled pretty well

Meghan went to visit John in Las Vegas, and she’s standing on business when it comes to what she wants out of this trip. She said if he’s not ready to commit to moving to San Antonio with her after the trip, she might be done.

John was really hoping that she gets along well with his family, but things got to an awkward start. Meghan met John’s brother Patrick, who didn’t hold back about his brother, talking about how much he doesn’t want to have kids and doesn’t want to settle down.

Tyray went on his first date ever with Taresa, and she said she’s loving his vibes.

They went on a tour of New Orleans. And their guide was very animated during their tour, but Tyray had another issue – the hot heat in The Big Easy.

Unfortunately for Tyray, it’s looking like Taresa isn’t into the idea of a long distance relationship. But she did say she wants to stay in touch with him. Overall, he seemed pretty happy with how things went on his first date!

Natalie and her mom went to a Halloween celebration, but Josh was nowhere to be seen. Natalie said he was in Arizona with his kids, and is worried that he seems distant lately. She’s also offput by him not bringing him to meet his kids.

Near the end of the episode, Natalie said she’s feeling over it and says she’s done with Josh. He’s also feeling uncertain about their relationship, and the episode ended with them meeting up in a tense cliffhanger.

“90 Day: The Single Life” airs Mondays at 8pm PT/ET on TLC.