‘Beverly Hills, 90210’s Luke Perry Dead At 52 After Suffering Massive Stroke

“Beverly Hills, 90210” star Luke Perry is dead at 52 years old after suffering a massive stroke.

Access confirmed the sad news via a statement from his rep.

“He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” the statement read.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Luke rose to fame for his role on “Beverly Hills, 92010” as high school heartthrob Dylan McKay. He had the role on the massive hit series for 10 seasons. Just last week, a “90210” reboot was announced and while Luke had not committed to a permanent role on the series, he was reportedly planning to make a couple appearances.

Following his work on the original “90210,” Luke went on to have big roles in a variety of TV shows including, “Another World,” “Oz,” “Jeremiah,” “Windfall,” “John from Cincinnati,” and “Body of Proof.”

Most recently, Luke has been starring on “Riverdale” and plays Archie’s dad, Fred. He was filming the show as of last week on the Warner Bros. lot.

Luke’s death comes just days after he was rushed to the hospital from his Sherman Oaks, Calif., home on Wedneday after he suffered a massive stroke. He was hospitalized and sedated in order to try and help his body and brain recover, but he succumbed on Monday.

Luke Perry will definitely be missed.