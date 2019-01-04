Ally Maine’s billboard from “A Star Is Born” is a real thing now and we are already loving 2019.

The familiar-looking billboard featuring Ally’s mug popped up on Thursday, Jan 3 in the exact same spot that it appeared in the movie (naturally).

You can find the iconic billboard near the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, where Ally and Jack saw it in the distance as she rose to fame in box office hit “A Star Is Born.”

Pretty perfect timing considering “A Star Is Born” is in the running for four Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan 6!

Fans of the movie and Lady Gaga reacted to the new billboard on Twitter — it’s safe to say everyone is loving the new addition to the Sunset strip.

my boyfriend got a tesla today but i refuse to let him outshine me getting an ally maine billboard on sunset boulevard today — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) January 4, 2019

ALLY REALLY HAS A BILLBOARD OUTSIDE CHATEAU MARMONT RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/CjsfE7g0wA — James Harness (@JamesHarness) January 3, 2019

so ally maine is a fictional character who has her own billboard out in la. legends only — mars | jackson maine's 🎊 (@marsthedreamer) January 4, 2019

Booked a flight to LA just for the Ally Billboard — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) January 4, 2019

Ally has an actual billboard in Los Angeles right now pic.twitter.com/8nnYexLHzB — Lady Gaga 96 (@gagamonster96) January 3, 2019

When the main(e) character from the iconic film of 2018 jumps off the screen and into L.A.’s backyard, everyone wins.