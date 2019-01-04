‘A Star Is Born’ Ally Maine Billboard Goes Up In The Same Spot From The Movie

Ally Maine’s billboard from “A Star Is Born” is a real thing now and we are already loving 2019.

The familiar-looking billboard featuring Ally’s mug popped up on Thursday, Jan 3 in the exact same spot that it appeared in the movie (naturally).

You can find the iconic billboard near the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, where Ally and Jack saw it in the distance as she rose to fame in box office hit “A Star Is Born.”

Pretty perfect timing considering “A Star Is Born” is in the running for four Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan 6!

Fans of the movie and Lady Gaga reacted to the new billboard on Twitter —  it’s safe to say everyone is loving the new addition to the Sunset strip.

When the main(e) character from the iconic film of 2018 jumps off the screen and into L.A.’s backyard, everyone wins.

