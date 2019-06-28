A Whitney Houston Song Is Released 7 Years After Her Death

We will always love Whitney Houston – especially when her music is back at the top of the charts!

On Friday, EDM artist Kygo released a new remix of Whitney Houston’s cover of Steve Winwood’s 1986 hit “Higher Love,” and after just one listen you will be ready to dance with somebody!

Clive Davis, who first signed the music icon, took to Instagram to tease the release of the reworked oldie (but a goodie) earlier this week.

“In 1990, Whitney Houston performs a cover of Steve Winwood’s ‘Higher Love’ during her show in Tokyo,” the video reads.

The video went on to explain that the “I Will Always Love You” singer then re-recorded the song in 1991, intended for her third album “I’m Your Baby Tonight” – but it was never officially released.

We see Kygo open a drawer and take out an old video tape labeled “Tokyo 1990 Whitney H.” — then the words “Until now” appear on screen.

Kygo also posted the video, along with a message of gratitude to have made a song posthumously with the late Whitney Houston.

“I’m incredibly honored to have been able to work on this amazing vocal from one of the most legendary artists of all time,” he wrote. “I hope you guys love it as much as I do.”

Clive explained to Rolling Stone that the release of the cover was initially put on hold because the label “didn’t want her being a cover artist at that time.”

Now, nearly 30 years later and 7 years since her untimely death, the single is available to Whitney and Kygo lovers everywhere!