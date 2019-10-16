A$AP Rocky Reveals He’s Been A Sex Addict Since Junior High

A$AP Rocky isn’t holding back about his personal history.

In a preview for WE tv’s “Untold Stories of Hip-Hop,” the rapper told host Angie Martinez that he’s been a sex addict since junior high.

“Like, I was horny! Like I ain’t even have no sperm in my testicles yet but I literally just was horny,” he said.

When initially asked if he’s “capable of a monogamous relationship,” A$AP replied, “Yes, of course,” before explaining that he’s always dedicated to keeping it real.

“I’m not going to fabricate,” he said in the clip, via TMZ. “You know what I’m saying? You win some, you lose some. If I won, I’m going to tell you I won. If I lost, I’m going to tell you I lost.”

The 31-year-old then took a pause before telling Angie he was “always a sex addict.”

As for whether he could pinpoint when the behavior started, A$AP said, “probably junior high” which prompted a “wow” from the interviewer.

This is the first time A$AP has used the word “addict” to describe himself in this context. Angie appeared to reference the seriousness of that term, and A$AP doubled down on his statement.

“I’ve been a sex addict for some time,” he repeated, adding “I presume so” when asked again if he thinks it traces back to his early teens.

Though the teaser didn’t provide detail on whether the hitmaker discussed having ever pursued a professional diagnosis, he did reflect on why he’s open to sharing such intimate details about himself and his past.

“These are things people stay away from, they don’t like to admit,” he said. “I can’t be embarrassed about it. [I] wear my heart on my sleeve. I don’t do nothing that I’m not proud of speaking of.”

A$AP has previously been candid about his sexual relationships, telling Esquire in 2018 that he had his first orgy when he was 13 years old and continues to have group sex.

His full interview on “Untold Stories of Hip-Hop” premieres Thursday on WE tv.

