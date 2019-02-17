Aaron Carter Calls Out An Alleged Stalker In A String Of Tweets

Aaron Carter is calling out an alleged stalker.

The singer took to Twitter on Sunday with a series of tweets slamming an unnamed female who Aaron claimed keyed his car and that he is “scared for [his] life.”

“You made a big mistake stalking me and keying my car. Police are now getting involved my stalker has taken it too far. And she’s gonna be sued by me. I will reveal her identity too I’m scared for my life,” the tweet-storm began.

Aaron then stated that the unnamed female in question has been stalking him for years. “This person has been stalking me now for two years straight and is not well she’s been stalking me and still getting into my concerts and I’m genuinely afraid for my life. I needed to put this out there. I WILL BE REVEALING HER IDENTITY.”

Carter concluded his thread by saying he’d seek legal recourse as well as reveal the alleged stalker’s identity. “We are gathering all the evidence and her on camera and filing and order of protection and I will be suing her for punitive damages as well as revealing her identity.”

Aaron last visited Access Live in February 2018 and opened up about overcoming obstacles in 2017, including a July arrest in Georgia and the death of his father in May.

“It was definitely a year full of surprises and mistakes, but it was also a year full of some good stuff too,” Aaron said. “A lot of learning lessons. I got arrested, I went through some pretty traumatizing events. I’m just excited for this year… to get into my album, to get back on tour, to stay out of trouble.”