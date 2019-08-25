Aaron Paul Drops An Interesting Hint About ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie ‘El Camino’

Who else can’t wait to see Jesse Pinkman again?!

Aaron Paul took to Twitter to react after news broke that a “Breaking Bad” movie, “El Camino” is set to come to Netflix.

“Wait, I thought there was only Mezcal on the horizon? I’m so confused. Oh wait, got it. I understand now. It’s about patience. I guess there is a movie happening after all? Didn’t realize I could talk about it. I guess I can. Thanks New York Times for blowing up this “secret” he Tweeted.

He also dropped a major hint about the series, sharing a video of his character and Walter White in a moment in the hospital, where Jesse is laying it out about how being associated with Heisenberg has messed up his life.

“Cats out of the bag…and the bag is in the river. Here’s a moment from Breaking Bad to slowly prepare you all for what’s to come. #BreakingBad #Netflix #Elcomino“ he wrote.

Are you stoked to see the return of Jesse Pinkman?

— By Stephanie Swaim