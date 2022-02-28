Access Hollywood Teams Up With Black And Missing Foundation To Dedicate Segments To Missing Persons Of Color

Access Hollywood is expanding our true crime coverage to spotlight important topics.

In hopes of raising more awareness and calling attention to missing persons of color, Access Hollywood has teamed up with the Black and Missing Foundation for monthly on-air segments, which will be hosted by Access’ own Zuri Hall.

“It is my honor and privilege to play even a small role in highlighting the cases of missing Black men, women, and children in America. The fact that Black cases remain unresolved four times longer than those of our white counterparts is heartbreaking proof that there is so much more to be done in this fight for equity, parity and justice. Our lives matter,” Zuri Hall said in statement.

Adding, “The work that the Black and Missing Foundation does is so vital to protecting, fighting for, and honoring these lives. I’m grateful to be a part of a show that is dedicated to amplifying our stories — including the painfully important ones — in such a meaningful way.”

“Access Hollywood” and @ZuriHall are teaming up with the Black and Missing Foundation for a monthly true crime segment to highlight stories of missing persons of color. @BAM_FI #BlackAndMissing pic.twitter.com/cqQXiXfxIy — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 28, 2022

By working together and combining platforms, “Access Hollywood” and the Black and Missing Foundation are aiming to spread the word on cases, which could potentially help find missing members of the community.

“With so many missing people of color, and so little media attention given to each individual tragedy, we are confident this new collaboration with ‘Access Hollywood’ will have a great impact and will help us solve cases, reunite missing individuals with their families, and bring more attention to the countless missing children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends, members of our communities — who might otherwise be overlooked,” said the founders of the Black and Missing Foundation, Natalie Wilson and Derrica Wilson.

The first segment is set to air Monday, Feb. 28, as “Access Hollywood” will dive deep into Tiffany Foster’s case. Foster is a mother of three who went missing in Georgia last year.

“This monthly collaboration with the Black and Missing Foundation is a way to ensure that our news program is giving fair, consistent coverage to those who might be otherwise left out of the media conversation. The Access team is committed to taking our work for Black missing persons one step further, through this combined effort,” said “Access Hollywood” Co-Executive Producer, News Jen Antonelli.