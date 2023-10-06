Access Hollywood’s New Podcast ‘Housewives Nightcap’ Launches October 12: Get All The Juicy Details!

Are you a die-hard fan of the “Real Housewives?” Can’t get enough of the drama, the friendships, and the fabulous lifestyles of your favorite reality TV stars? Then you’ve found your new favorite podcast!

Access Hollywood’s hit digital franchise “Housewives Nightcap” will now be available to listen to wherever you get your podcasts from!

Join hosts Lauren Herbert and Emily Orozco as they spill the tea, break down the latest episodes, and share the juiciest behind-the-scenes secrets with your favorite Bravolebrities!

Whether you’re Team Teresa, Team Melissa, or Team Anyone-Who-Brings-the-Drama, there will be something for every Bravoholic on Access Hollywood’s new podcast!

“Housewives Nightcap” launches Oct. 12 with the OG from the OC, Vicki Gunvalson. Listen to wherever you get your podcasts from.