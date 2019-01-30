Access Live co-host Scott Evans had a visibly emotional response as he discussed “Empire” star Jussie Smollett’s alleged attack with Adam Rippon on Wednesday’s show.

Smollett, who stars on the hit show “Empire,” says he was attacked on Monday in Chicago by two men in an apparent hate crime motivated by race and Smollett’s sexuality as a gay man. The 35-year-old told police he was beaten, had a noose tied to his neck and the attackers also poured bleach on his face, according to Chicago PD.

Scott got choked up as he tried to discuss the attack with Adam, saying that it was more than being “triggered” by the attack, ultimately the emotions it was stirring up left him shell-shocked.

WATCH: Jussie Smollett Released From Hospital; Confirmed To Perform In LA After Alleged Attack

“The word that was used a lot yesterday was triggering. It’s like shell shock, you know what I mean? You just feel like for every step forward we take, we take so many back,”Scott began as he held back tears.

“And while I love the showing of support around him now, I’m hoping these same people are willing to be allies and advocates moving forward and get active in some sort of way beyond a tweet, beyond a repost of a photo with him because it’s like the conversations… We have to do better, we have to love. But what are we doing to love harder? What are we doing to lean into that more?”

Adam seconded Scott’s response, adding that he felt like the reported attack was extremely shocking in today’s world.

WATCH: Adam Rippon Jokes That He Started The Men’s Harness Fashion Trend: ‘I Love It!’

“It’s disheartening. I know what it’s like to be a gay man. I don’t know what it’s like to be a gay man of color, so I can’t even speak to the level of fears that someone like Jussie might have when he goes out. It is a completely different ball game. But, you know, I still feel like he’s part of my family and part of like my community, so it hits me just as hard,” Adam added.

The Olympic figure skater and LGBTQ advocate also opened up about how he feels people in government positions aren’t doing enough to shut down hate crimes.

“I think that there have been people in the government now who have made it okay for people to announce these hateful feelings that they have towards other people and it’s not right. It shouldn’t be tolerated. And it’s just — it’s incredibly sad.”

Watch the full Access Live interview above.