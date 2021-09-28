Actor Daniel Mickelson’s Cause Of Death Revealed Almost 3 Months After His Passing

Daniel Mickelson’s cause of death has been revealed.

The 23-year-old actor, who was the older brother of model Meredith Mickelson, died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity, per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

According to the coroner’s report, Daniel died at his residence on the Fourth of July, and his death was ruled an accident.

Meredith confirmed the sad news of her sibling’s passing in a heartbreaking Instagram note on July 5.

“My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even know what to say,” she began. “Yesterday I lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn’t a person I loved more on this earth. There’s no words that can do him justice that I could write.”

“To know him was to love him,” she continued. “He was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life.”

Many of Meredith and Daniel’s followers and famous friends shared their condolences underneath her post.

“I’m so sorry,” Ireland Baldwin wrote at the time. “Sending you and your family all my love.”

Alexis Ren commented, “Sending you so much love. May he rest in power.”

“Sending my love to you and your Ohana,” “Gossip Girl’s” Evan Mock shared.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!