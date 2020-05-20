Actor Hagen Mills Dead At 29 In Alleged Murder-Suicide Attempt

Actor Hagen Mills has reportedly died at age 29 in an alleged murder-suicide attempt.

TMZ reports that Mills, who previously had a minor TV role in FX series “Baskets” and “Swedish Dicks”, allegedly shot 34-year-old Erica Price before killing himself. According to the outlet, officers from the Mayfield Police Department in Kentucky met Price outside the residence where the shooting took place with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest.

The report claims Mills held Price’s mom and their young daughter inside the residence until she got home. He then shot Price as she entered before turning the gun on himself. Price was treated for her injuries at a local hospital and is in stable condition. Her mother and daughter were not harmed in the incident.

Mills is survived by his mother and daughter.