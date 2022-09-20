Adam Levine Admits He ‘Crossed The Line’ But Denies Affair With Instagram Model

Adam Levine is speaking out.

After Instagram model, Sumner Stroh, went viral on TikTok accusing Adam of having an affair with her, the Maroon 5 front man is breaking his silence to share his side of the story.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” the musician penned on his Instagram Story.

Adam Levine / Instagram

Adam, who has been married to model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, went on to note that “certain instances” became inappropriate, but he is taking the right steps to “remedy this with my family.”

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together,” Adam concluded.

Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

Sumner Stroh took to TikTok on Monday to claim that she had an affair with the “She Will Be Loved” singer when she was “young,” “naive” and “exploited.”

Sumner shared screenshots of what she claims are Instagram DMs from Adam and claimed that the two were seeing each other for nearly one year. She did not provide dates as to when the alleged relationship took place.

The social media influencer also alleged that he recently came back into her life to ask her permission to name his unborn child Sumner.

(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Adam shares two children with Behati and they recently announced that they are expecting their third child.

